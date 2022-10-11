Rasolea determined for improvements

Siteri Rasolea

Set-pieces will have to be the focus of the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s side.

Prop Siteri Rasolea says getting back onto the field after surgery was the best memory for her and the match has really taught her some lessons.

The Fijiana went down to England 84-19 last week.

Rasolea says they now know their strengths and weaknesses and for her, the focus is to better her performance for Sunday.

“We definitely have the team, we just need to be able to go back to the drawing board and focus on the little set piece things but once we are able to fire up, I do believe that we’ll be able to get the win”.

Fijiana plays its next pool match against South Africa on Sunday at 4.45pm.