Rasaku to miss RWC 7s celebrations

Fiji 7s star Kaminieli Rasaku will not return with the winning Rugby World Cup 7s side to the country today.

This as the Navunimono villager from Tailevu has joined his new club, Bayonne in France.

It also means that Rasaku will miss the Melrose Cup victory celebrations being planned by the Fiji Rugby Union.

This morning Bayonne posted a video welcoming the 23-year-old after safely arriving in France.

Olympian Sireli Maqala was one of the players who waited for Rasaku at the club today.

Rasaku will be spending the next two seasons with Bayonne and says he is proud to join them.