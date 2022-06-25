Rasaku signs for Bayonne for two seasons

[Source: World Rugby]

Fiji 7s rover Kaminieli Rasaku has signed for newly promoted French Top14 club Bayonne for two seasons.

The club announced Rasaku’s signing on its social media page.

Bayonne is beefing up its squad with the expected arrival of the 22-year-old who can play either wing or center.

Rasaku has taken part in several World Rugby Sevens Series tournaments this season including Dubai, Singapore, Vancouver, Toulouse and London.

He has scored a total of 19 tries so far.

The club says his speed will be a valuable quality as they will try to stay in the top flight from next season.