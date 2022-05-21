Rasaku double in Kenya win

Waisea Nacuqu scored a try for Fiji 7s [Source: World Rugby 7s]

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s rover Kaminieli Rasaku was in impressive form this morning in their 29-5 win against Kenya at the Toulouse 7s in France.

Rasaku scored a double in the match and both his tries resulted from the youngster’s fine line breaks.

Fiji was leading 17-5 at the break thanks to another two tries from Waisea Nacuqu and Elia Canakaivata.

In the second spell Head Coach Ben Gollings introduced Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Napolioni Bolaca and Semi Kunatani.

Rasaku managed to get his double in the second spell while Filipe Sauturaga ran in for the side’s fifth on the stroke of full-time.

Wales is next at 8:44am and their last pool match is against hosts France at 12:34am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana beat USA 26-12 in its first pool game and they’ll meet Australia at 4:06am today then South Africa at 8:14pm.