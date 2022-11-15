Rasaku and Naikore up for World Rugby awards

Former Fiji 7s Kaminieli Rasaku (left), Fijiana speedster Vitalina Naikore

Former Fiji 7s rover Kaminieli Rasaku is one of the four nominees for the World Rugby 7s Player of the Year award.

Rasaku, Ireland’s Terry Kennedy along with Australia’s Nick Malouf and Corey Toole are the four names released by World Rugby this morning.

The Navunimono villager from Verata in Tailevu won the Melrose Cup for Fiji this year.

He’s the third Fiji 7s player that’ll be vying for the award as Samisoni Viriviri won in 2014 and Jerry Tuwai in 2019.

Also nominated for an award is Fijiana speedster Vitalina Naikore.

The Nadivakarua, Kubulau, Bua lass is one of World Rugby Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year nominee.

She joins Maud Muir of England, New Zealand’s Ruby Tui and Maia Roos.

Naikore also had a great season with the Fijiana Drua in Super W.