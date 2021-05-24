Rarawa marks 10th year in Sukuna Bowl outing

Former Flying Fijians prop and Subrails Army prop Vesi Rarawa wants to make his 10th FMF Sukuna Bowl outing a memorable one.

With a young squad this year, Rarawa is determined to develop the rookies to adapt to one of Fiji’s toughest rugby battles.

“We’ve told them that Sukuna bowl is totally different from all other rugby matches in Fiji, it’s just 80 minutes of rugby but the atmosphere in Sukuna bowl will be really tough and really high come game day on Friday.”

The 36-year-old knows it won’t be an easy fight come Friday.

The Army side has some young players like former Ratu Kadavulevu School Deans winner Taniela Soqonawasaloa, Joseva Nasaroa and Kaiviti Silktails winger Ropate Tobe.

Army will take on TotalEnergies Police on Friday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 4pm and you can watch this match Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can watch both the football and rugby matches LIVE as well for $15USD on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Payments can be made through PayPal or a credit card.