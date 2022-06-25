Ranadi Cup semi-finalists confirmed

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The semi-finalists for Fiji Rugby Union’s Ranadi Cup have been confirmed.

Navosa was the first team through to the semis after defeating Nanukuloa 27-17.

The team will face Nasinu who beat Macuata 45-32 in the last quarter-final match.

Rewa after demolishing Northland 34-12 will face Vatukoula.

Vatukoula edged Malolo 29-27 in the quarters.

Meanwhile, round 12 of the Marama Championship commences today with Suva facing Naitasiri at Albert Park.

Nadi takes on Nadroga at Prince Charles Park, Namosi hosts Lautoka at Thompson Park in Navua while Tailevu plays Yasawa at Nakelo ground.

All matches kick-off at 9am.