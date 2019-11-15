Ram Sami Suva side donates $1k to Fiji Cancer Society

Ram Sami & Sons (Fiji) Limited in partnership with Suva Rugby team donated a total of $1000 to the Fiji Cancer Society today.

This is part of Ram Sami’s contribution towards the Fiji Cancer Society’s Pinktober initiative that rolls out throughout the month.

Speaking during the event, Suva Rugby Chair Aseri Rokoura says the union has embarked on a journey of using the platform of rugby to highlight on the theme of tackling non-communicable diseases.