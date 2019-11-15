Ram Sami stems support behind Suva Football

The Suva Football team received a timely boost as they begin preparations for the 2020 Courts Inter-District Championship.

Ram Sami together with Wallson Foods have stemmed their support behind the Whites as the official protein and egg supplier.

Wallson Foods PTE Limited Business Development Manager Abdul Shameer says the donation will provide an extra kick to the capital side heading into the much-anticipated tournament.

“Ram Sami would like to give an additional boost to their campaign and their motive towards what they would like to achieve in the IDC tournament specifically.”

Expressing his appreciation, Suva Football Treasurer Shailendra Narayan says the team is grateful to have a loyal supporter by their side.

Narayan adds as hosts, the team is aware of what is expected of them.

The side was also boosted with a further sponsorship in kind from Colgate Palmolive, which has provided the team with dental products.

The Courts IDC will be held from the 6th to the 11th of next month at the ANZ Stadium.