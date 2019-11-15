Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Ram Sami stems support behind Suva Football

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 24, 2020 11:54 am
The Suva Football team received a timely boost as they begin preparations for the 2020 Courts Inter-District Championship.

The Suva Football team received a timely boost as they begin preparations for the 2020 Courts Inter-District Championship.

Ram Sami together with Wallson Foods have stemmed their support behind the Whites as the official protein and egg supplier.

Wallson Foods PTE Limited Business Development Manager Abdul Shameer says the donation will provide an extra kick to the capital side heading into the much-anticipated tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

“Ram Sami would like to give an additional boost to their campaign and their motive towards what they would like to achieve in the IDC tournament specifically.”

Expressing his appreciation, Suva Football Treasurer Shailendra Narayan says the team is grateful to have a loyal supporter by their side.

Narayan adds as hosts, the team is aware of what is expected of them.

The side was also boosted with a further sponsorship in kind from Colgate Palmolive, which has provided the team with dental products.

The Courts IDC will be held from the 6th to the 11th of next month at the ANZ Stadium.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.