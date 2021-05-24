Rakoroi awarded World Rugby leadership scholarship

Fiji Rugby Union Board member, Mere Rakoroi is one of 12 inspirational women who have been awarded Executive Leadership Scholarships for 2022 by World Rugby.

As part of its International Women’s Day celebration, World Rugby reaffirms its commitment to developing talented, female leaders throughout the game.

With two representatives from each of the six regions, the 12 women have been selected from Fiji, Botswana, Ivory Coast, Nepal, Taiwán, Germany, Ukraine, New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago, USA, Argentina and Brazil.

A core component of World Rugby’s Accelerating the global development of women in rugby 2017-25 strategic plan is driving global diversity, particularly in leadership pipelines.

In a statement, World Rugby says the Executive Leadership Scholarship programme identifies and supports the current and next generation of female leaders in world rugby, supporting inspirational role models to fulfil their potential and create further parity across the game.

The scholarships can be used to enhance the professional development of successful applicants through a variety of opportunities such as formal or informal education, conferences, workshops, mentoring, secondments, or best practice study tours.