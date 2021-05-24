Raka scores in Clermont win

Fiji-born French winger Alifereti Raka scored a try for Clermont as they defeated Virimi Vakatawa’s Racing 92 side 26-17 in the French Top 14 this morning.

Racing had led 10-6 at half-time after Hassane Kolingar had crossed for a try converted by Nolann Le Garrec, who also added a penalty, with Lopez on the mark with his opening two three-pointers.

But the second-half saw France fly-half Camille Lopez hit another five penalties alongside Raka’s try.

Yesterday’s action saw league leaders Toulouse beat Biarritz 17-11, while Bordeaux-Begles climbed to second with a 20-15 victory at Lyon.

Brive celebrated the 100th anniversary of the opening of their stadium by beating last-place Stade Francais 19-12 to climb to third.

Last season’s losing finalists La Rochelle continued to stumble, losing 21-11 at Montpellier, and Pau rose to fifth by winning 29-14 at Perpignan.