Raka left out of France Six Nations squad

Fiji born French winger Alivereti Raka has been left out of Head Coach Fabien Galthie’s Six Nations squad.

Raka was part of the French 2019 World Cup side but he is not in the 42 member group with Galthie marking the start of his reign as France coach with a new-look squad for the Six Nations.

Apart from Raka, other experienced players being omitted include Yoann Huget, Maxime Medard and Camille Lopez.

Nineteen uncapped players are in the squad with Toulon’s Charles Ollivon named as captain, replacing the retired Guilhem Guirado.

Meanwhile, Virimi Vakatawa is part of the 2020 Six Nations squad.

Vakatawa resurrected his international career at the 2019 Rugby World Cup after been out of favor with former coach Jacques Brunel for about 18 months.

France will host England in their first Six Nations match on the 3rd of next month.

Source: BBC Sport