Raka back in France squad

[Photo: French Bleu]

Fiji-born winger Alivereti Raka is back in the French squad.

The 27 year old is part of the 42 men squad named by head coach Fabien Galthie today to prepare for the end of the year Tests next month.

Raka returns after almost two years as he last played for France in December, 2020.

The Naitasiri man has played five Tests for Les Bleus and has been rewarded with a recall to the national set-up after a strong start to the Top 14 season.

French start fly-half Romain Ntamack has also been named despite not playing for Toulouse since September due to an ankle injury.

France will host Australia South Africa and Japan next month.