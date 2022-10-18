Rugby

Raka back in France squad

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

October 18, 2022 12:25 pm

[Photo: French Bleu]

Fiji-born winger Alivereti Raka is back in the French squad.

The 27 year old is part of the 42 men squad named by head coach Fabien Galthie today to prepare for the end of the year Tests next month.

Raka returns after almost two years as he last played for France in December, 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

The Naitasiri man has played five Tests for Les Bleus and has been rewarded with a recall to the national set-up after a strong start to the Top 14 season.

French start fly-half Romain Ntamack has also been named despite not playing for Toulouse since September due to an ankle injury.

France will host Australia South Africa and Japan next month.

Former MP declared Omkar as his only residence

Fiji Australia relations continue to strengthen

PM thanks Japan for continued support

PM congratulates Chinese President

Overseas voter registration ends

Man arrested for alleged aggravated robbery

Temporary suspension of passport enrollment

Anyone can report to FICAC: Saneem

Fijian Holdings records $14.9 million profit

Ministry monitors fireworks for compliance

Work on Labasa and Nausori Airports in 2023

U.S. condemns 'war crimes' after Russia drone attack

International exposure a priority for Pearls coach

Raka back in France squad

Namibia eyes Super 12 spot

Bhediya is the third Varun Dhawan film that will release in 3D

Moscow still has not notified U.S. about expected nuclear drills, U.S. official says

Benzema is world’s best football player

The Crown: Netflix defends show after Sir John Major criticism

UK Prime Minister Truss says 'sorry' for mistakes, but 'I'm sticking around'

Nigeria flood death toll tops 600 as thousands evacuated

George Floyd’s family considering lawsuit against Kanye West after fentanyl claim

Creed III Debuts First Look at Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors's Ripped Fighters

New UK finance minister rips up Truss’ economic plan in stunning policy reversal

Volavola out of northern tour

We must do everything right: Seruvakula

Scotland shock West Indies

Russian tower block in flames as aircraft crashes

PHAMA Plus working with stakeholders

WIB receives high-caliber nominees

Senior officers take part in training

FMF records seven percent increase in profit

Pearls record second loss

Kyiv attacked by kamikaze drones say officials

Murimurivalu back for Flying Fijians

Seven front court over Kalekana incident

iTaukei Affairs eight-year plan launched

Nothing is impossible for Fiji: FIFA Secretary

Rusivakula out for Pearls

Moody’s outlook for Fiji welcomed

Rabuka advises proposed candidates

Zimbabwe excited for first T20 match

Bati’s post-game prayer had Mitchell in tears

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly trying to delay the release of their Netflix series

Election familiarization programme for interested observers

Two Rohingya camp leaders killed in Bangladesh

Women still silent about harassment at workplaces

PA announces 11 more proposed candidates

Gunmen kill 12 people in Mexico bar

Parts of Sigatoka to face water disruptions

Minister emphasizes on women participation

WIB notes increase in Employer of Choice applications

'Overwhelming' disaster leaves more than 600 people dead

Pound moves higher in Asia trade after U-turns

Biden knocks Truss economic plan, says he is not concerned about dollar strength

Marvel Made Werewolf By Night’s Man-Thing Introduction Optional

Former MP denies lying in court

Wong and Turuva impress Kativerata

SODELPA focuses on policy talks: Gavoka

Robin Boyd appointed Deputy SoE

Land lease in demand for agriculture and housing

Several inconsistencies affect AMA

March against inflation turns up political heat in France

PIF objects Japan’s proposal to dispose nuclear treated water

Pacific Recycling works on sustainable projects

Prashanth Neel unveils first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Vardharaja Mannaar

Pakistan summons US ambassador after Biden calls country ‘dangerous’ for having nuclear weapons

The moment a two-year-old dies from hunger

Harrison Ford joins MCU as Thunderbolt Ross/Red Hulk

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Vaishali Takkar dies by suicide

Hundreds of Paddington bears left for queen to go to charity

‘Big Shot’ new season finds the ball back in John Stamos’ court

4 teens in Long Island wounded in drive-by shooting outside house party

Have open conversation with children: Police

Fijiana moves up in ranking

Tough task ahead for West Indies

Australia pursues deeper defence cooperation

New Zealand stamp winning start

TikTok influencer begs followers for donations

President Erdogan criticised over 'destiny' comments

Netflix’s ‘The Midnight Club’ breaks the record for most jump scares in one episode

Xi Jinping doubles down on zero-Covid as meeting opens

Expired crafted license a challenge for Council

Perfect birthday gift for Rasolea’s mom

Fewer opportunities cause urban drift

Fiji Pearls beaten by Tonga

UN condemns 'deeply distressing' discovery of 92 naked migrants at Greece-Turkey border

Overcrowding at a manageable level

Famous blogger, Sam Chui shares his Fiji trip

Walesi’s DSO project underway in the North

More farmers register in the Ministry’s national database

15-year-old pursues passion in small business

Liverpool ends Manchester City's unbeaten run

Fiji FA to build new international stadium in Nadi

Historical win for Fijiana, keeps RWC quarterfinal hopes alive

Truss plan a 'mistake' amid worldwide inflation

Landowners urged to utilize TLTB online platform

More funding from FIFA to Fiji FA confirmed

Walesi Festival to celebrate Fiji’s technological achievements

Akbar meets Australian Government Senator

Nawaqanitawase makes Wallabies squad

Increase in market vendors at ROC Market

Bodybuilders gear up for national trials

Must-win match for Fijiana against South Africa

Seven charged in relation to Kalekana incident

Taxi driver in custody for giving false information

Switzerland is a critical partner: Ambassador Daunivalu

Telecom Fiji donates $10,000 to Fiji Cancer Society

At least 11 dead after attack on Russian army recruits training to fight in Ukraine

George Clooney chose ‘Ticket to Paradise’ for the ‘breather’ we all need right now

Vehicles dragged into the sea as flash floods hit Crete

Kanye West canceled? Here’s why it probably won’t happen

Kangaroos thrash Bati

Minister recommissions capital projects

Nasinu wins national netball championship title

Hundreds killed in Nigeria floods, more than 1.4 million displaced

Debra Mauritz crowned Queen of Friendly north festival

Gun shots and sirens heard at notorious detention centre

Fiji to host World Hindi conference

Chatori Chaat opens at MHCC food court

Girl reunite with family

Serevi ready to lead Fijiana

500 kids turn up for tag festival

Wallaroos survive Scottish scare at RWC

Driver arrested for alleged hit-and-run

Fijians welcome reduction in flour prices

Float procession draws huge crowd

Fiji’s first Health Promotion Settlement initiative launched

UBPF highlights certain challenges

Elite training program for Fiji Volleyball

Point to prove for Koroisau

Indiana teacher with 'kill list' charged with intimidation

Bossman stays with Drua

Eviction notice in line with court order

Festive season surveillance launched

UBPF conducts white cane awareness

Drake's owl logo on Barcelona jersey for clásico at Madrid

Toddler latest drowning victim

Two new locations for GP services

Graham Norton says ‘cancel culture’ is really just accountability

Fury over police sex assault video

Two brothers guilty of killing Maltese journalist

Convincing the world ‘The Lord of the Rings’ is a rousing success

Turkish mine explosion kills 22 and leaves dozens trapped

Putin says no more massive strikes - for now

Krishna strikes for Bengaluru

Indiana netball calls for more participants

NATO to kick off nuclear drills involving B-52 bombers on Monday

19 Panthers at RLWC

‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Robbie Coltrane

Grammar takes out U-19 Suva basketball titles

Five percent decrease in flour prices

Man dies in alleged hit and run accident

Rehabilitation system proves effective

Students unruly behavior concerning

Rare protest against President Xi before party congress

Serevi to captain Fijiana against South Africa

No further comments from FEO on FijiFirst matter

Turuva a player to watch at RLWC

Court denies applications to stay proceedings

Yat Sen wins Suva Basketball U-15 title

Digital lease application platform launched

39 Corrections officers awarded for long service

Sheraton opens new restaurant

Collaboration essential for rural development: Seruiratu

Laqeretabua confident Fijiana can deliver

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha trends at No. 2

High rate of mastectomy at Lautoka Hospital

Gollings aims for 2023 series title

Russia to evacuate civilians from occupied region as Ukraine advances

Prakash cross-examined by FICAC Commissioner

Meniga rates Fiji Bati

Disaster warning systems in place for maritime islands

Parents’ advice keeps Begg going

Scandalizing the judiciary was serious, court hears

National Craft and Exhibition awards return

New Digital Forensic Lab to tackle cyber offenses

Sharing Personal Body Dysmorphia Journey Is His "Sense of Purpose": Clayton Echard

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Red Cross inactive on prisoners of war

Channel 4 criticised for Jimmy Carr show involving Hitler painting

How Iran’s protests transformed into a national uprising

‘Halloween Ends’ gives the knife one last turn in the latest Michael Myers trilogy

Teasers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan to premiere on October 23

N. Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near border

As NATO holds more nuclear talks, Russia warns of World War III

Vulikijapani and Sadrugu to debut for Bati

Heavy rain leads to flooding of roads and crossings

Fijians to perform Ram Leela in India

Post Fiji believes in Diversification

Netflix sets $7 monthly price for its ad-supported service

Two dead after shooting outside LGBT bar

Good news for Bad Bunny.

Rare protest against President Xi before party congress

Orlando Bloom endured 'dark time' after near-death experience

Toddler youngest rape victim

Laqeretabua thankful for underdog tag

Three new COVID cases, ministry to review safe measures

Silktails retains four players

Ra netters defy odds

PA complaints against FijiFirst dismissed