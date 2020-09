Raiwasa Taveuni through, Yamacia out

Despite copping two yellow cards in the first half Raiwasa Taveuni managed to beat a spirited Jussi Buinivai outfit from Naitasiri 17-7 in their elimination one match at the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

Taveuni remains unbeaten while the Kini Radaveta coached Buinivai is out of the main competition.

In another elimination match, the Sevuloni Mocenacagi led Yamacia side was beaten by Uluinakau 10-5.

Looking at the results from elimination one, Police White 26-12 Nakete UK Babas, Blue Diamond 22-5 Pacific Warrior Nairai, Warden Gold 29-5 Waimanu Gold, Navutulevu 19-17 Marist, Dominion Brothers 12-0 Newborn

Waibasaga, Uluinakau 10-5 Yamacia, Ratu Filise 17-14 Uprising, Army 14-12 Fire, Eastern Saints 12-10 Dritabua Cavaliers, Navatuvula 7-27 Police Blue, Maravu Taveuni 17-5 Waimaro Young Boys, Nabouwalu Selection 7-5 Warden Green.

According to these results, the elimination round two fixtures confirmed so far are:

1. Police White vs Blue Diamond 2.Warden Gold vs Navutulevu 3.Dominon Brothers vs Uluinakau 4.FDS Barbarians vs Ratu Filise 5.Eastern Saints vs Army Red 6.Police Blue vs Maravu Taveuni 7.Raiwasa Taveuni vs Nabouwalu Selection