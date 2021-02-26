Raiwasa Taveuni calls on fans to remain calm following assault

The Raiwasa Taveuni 7s team is pleading with fans to refrain from unnecessary comments after winger Manueli Maisamoa was assaulted at the Nawaka 7s.

The team appeared in a video posted on Maisamoa’s Facebook page this afternoon, saying they have forgiven police rover Watisoni Sevutia for his actions.

Police White was behind 12-0 in the match on Saturday when Sevutia who also plays for Suva in the Skipper Cup threw two punches at Maisamoa before having another go at him while he was on the ground.

Images and videos of the incident are viral on social media with fans venting their frustration.

Raiwasa Taveuni player Sevanaia Vuli is asking fans especially the Cakaudrove province to keep supporting the side.

“We have forgiven the Police White team and we are pleading with our fans to not attack them on social media, we have also asked for forgiveness and we should all work together.”

Maisamoa is one of the players that has been consistent in the local 7s scene.

The former Ratu Sukuna Memorial School student was roped into the FDS Barbarians side for the Uprising 7s last month after Captain Jerry Tuwai saw how good Maisamoa was at the Wairiki 7s last year.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive, John O’Connor, says the FRU will review the incident and the sanction meted out before making any decisions.