Raiwasa Resort Taveuni fall in bowl quarters

Raiwasa Resort Taveuni fell short of the Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s bowl semi-finals after losing in the quarter-final rounds.

The side lost to Nakaiolo 14-0.

HPA Dominion Brothers are keeping its eyes locked on the bowl title dismissing Somosomo Sharks 14-7.

Other teams through to the semis are Holy Cross who defeated Axellerate Devo Babs 14-7 and Savuiqali Marines who defeated Tagimoucia Blue 15-0.