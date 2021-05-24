Railala signs for San Diego Legions

Former Fiji Warriors Jale Railala has signed for San Diego Legion in the Major League Rugby.

As confirmed by the club, Railala will be joining for the 2022 season.

The club states the 25-year-old will make a powerful and valuable edition to SD Legion.

Railala played in the 2012 AFL Oceania Youth Cup and the 2013 U16 South Pacific Nations.

In 2016 he was part of the Vodafone Fiji U20s extended squad for the Oceania U20 Trophy.

He played for Easts in Australia in 2018, for Brisbane City in 2018-2019 in the National Rugby Championship.

He also played for the Fijian Warriors in the World Rugby Pacific Challenge and was part of the Fijian extended Rugby World Cup squad in 2019, as well as for Suva Rugby in 2019.

He then signed a two-year contract with the PRO 14 Glasgow Warriors for 2019-2020, however, a shoulder injury limited playing time, and he played in Scotland’s Super 6 league with both Boroughmuir Bears and Stirling County in 2020.