Raiders confident in match-up

[Source: Nine Wide World of Sports]

After three straight wins in its past four games, the Raiders are finding form as they prepare for Titans this afternoon.

Returning from a comeback win over the Warriors last week, the side is full of confidence.

Ricky Stuart has not made many changes to the line-up as Matt Frawley remains in the squad as the 18th Man.

The Titans have shown positive signs in the past fortnight against the Broncos and Bulldogs but they still remain equal last and face an uphill battle to avoid a second wooden spoon in four years.

The Titans have not tasted victory on home turf since round four so they’ll be keen to give their fans something to cheer about by upsetting the applecart of one of the top-eight contenders.

The Titans will host Raiders at 5pm today.