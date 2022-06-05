Raiders coach praises Wighton

Jack Wighton. [Source: Fox Sports]

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart believes five-eighth Jack Wighton is worthy of his NSW Blues jersey for Wednesday night’s State of Origin opener.

Stuart says Wighton has proved himself as he virtually had to play a lone hand for the Raiders this season.

Wighton will play at left centre in his 10th Origin after Blues coach Brad Fittler showed faith in the Canberra playmaker to replace injured stars Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic.

Stuart has predicted Wighton would not let the Blues down as he has been the most consistent in his career.

Blues will face Maroons on Wednesday at 10pm.