Raelene Castle stands down as Rugby Australia CEO

Kiwi Raelene Castle has stood down as the CEO of Rugby Australia.

The 48-year-old had been in the job since 2017 and had recently come under immense pressure as rugby in Australia continues to struggle, with poor results at nearly every level both international and domestic.

Just this week, ten former Wallabies captains penned a letter against Castle’s leadership of Rugby Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

In a statement to ABC, Castle confirmed that she was in fact, standing down from her role.

Castle said she loved the sport on every level and the people she had worked with when taking up the role.

Former Wallabies captain Phil Kearns has been linked with the role, should Castle step down.

[Source: tvnz]