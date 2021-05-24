Radradra’s Bristol Bears end losing run

Semi Radradra’s Bristol Bears sailed past Sale in their Gallagher Premiership match this morning.

The 32-15 win is Bristol’s first victory in five matches.

Bristol came into the match on the back of four straight league defeats that left them stuck in 11th on the table.

Sale, meanwhile, had not won since May 2021 when they beat Bath last season.

Luke Morahan scored two tries while Will Capon and Andy Uren got one each.

Sale’s tries came from Ashman and Robert Du Preez.

