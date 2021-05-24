Home

Radradra's Bears fall in semifinal

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 20, 2021 8:21 am

The Fiji 7s may have the services of Semi Radradra sooner than expected.

This is after Radradra’s Bristol Bears lost to Harlequins 36-43 in the Gallagher Premiership semifinal this morning.

Radradra was not named in the 33 member Flying Fijians squad by Head Coach Vern Cotter earlier this week as Gareth Baber is also interested in the Taveuni man for the Olympics.

Radradra will miss the Oceania 7s next week but will have enough time to prepare for the Olympics if Baber selects him.

Two overseas-based players Vilimoni Botitu and Aminiasi Tuimaba are currently undergoing the 14 days mandatory quarantine in Australia and are expected to feature in the Oceania 7s.

