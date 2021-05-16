Radradra urge Fijians to follow protocols

Flying Fijians captain Semi Radradra is one of the many national reps sparing a thought for Fiji as we battle the second wave of COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Radradra’s fellow Flying Fijian teammate Waisea Nayacalevu wished Fijians well during this challenging time.

Speaking from Bristol in England in a recorded video, Radradra is urging Fijians to stay safe.

‘I know our beloved country is currently facing a few cases of the new variant of COVID-19. To all of you please wear masks at all times when you out and about in public, maintain physical distance, wash your hands for more than 20 seconds, please download the CareFiji app and most importantly stay home and save the country from deadly infections’.

Radradra was injured last week and didn’t feature in the Bristol Bears 12-20 loss to Exeter Chiefs.

[Source: Fiji Rugby]