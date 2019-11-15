Home

Rugby

Radradra in the running for best winger competition

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 1, 2020 6:29 pm
Fiji Airways Flying Fijian winger Semi Radradra

Fiji Airways Flying Fijian winger Semi Radradra will face off with Springboks rep Cheslin Kolbe in Rugby Pass’s first round of the Straight 8 Fan Vote.

This competition is a decider of some of the best wings on the planet.

The Bordeaux star was a standout for Fiji at last year’s World Cup, two years after he made a high-profile switch to rugby union from rugby league.

He also starred for the Parramatta Eels, Fiji and Australia.

Radradra’s explosive exploits has won the hearts of millions through his electric displays at the World Cup.

Radradra will face off against Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi in the second round of voting, while on the other side of the draw, it will be a clash between England speedster Johnny May and Kolbe after the South African pocket rocket saw off Wales star Josh Adams with ease.

Meanwhile, All Blacks pair Sevu Reece and Rieko Ioane have failed to survive the first round.

 

