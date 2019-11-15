Radradra shortlisted for Europe player of the year award

Two Fijians have been shortlisted for the European rugby player of the year award.

Fan favorite Semi Radradra is going head to head with Scottish duo Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg, England’s Sam Simmonds and Virimi Vakatawa of France.

Fifteen initial nominees were trimmed to five based on the combined verdict of a panel of rugby experts and a public vote.

The final five includes four players whose performances were vital in taking their clubs through to the Heineken Champions Cup final next month.

The selection of Radradra, meanwhile, comes on the back of a stellar series of performances in the European Challenge Cup, initially for Bordeaux during the pool stage and more recently for finalists Bristol.

Radradra’s presence on the shortlist is unusual in the sense that players in the Challenge Cup don’t often get this type of recognition.

Exeter are represented by Simmonds, the leading try scorer in this season’s tournament, as well as Hogg, whose Scotland colleague Russell makes it onto the list for Racing alongside his club mate Vakatawa.

The first Fijian to win the award was Leone Nakarawa for Racing 92 in 2018.

[Source: RugbyPass]