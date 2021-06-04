Radradra shines in Bears victory

Flying Fijians powerhouse Semi Radradra scored twice helping Bristol Bears defeat Kini Murimurivalu and Nemani Nadolo’s Leicester Tigers.

The 26-23 win also allowed them to seal a home semifinal in the Gallagher Premiership.

Radradra scored one in the first half before benefitting off a Piers O’Conor intercept for a second try to seal the bonus-point win.

First half tries from Radradra and the Harry Randall fired Pat Lam’s side into an eight-point lead at the interval.

However, Jonny McPhillips’ third penalty and Hanro Liebenberg’s score edged the Tigers in front on 54 minutes.

The Bears responded immediately as Callum Sheedy sent Max Malins through a gap and on his way to the line from 60 metres, before O’Conor’s interception and offload gifted a second to Radradra and bagged the bonus-point.

Despite a dramatic final quarter, the Bears held on to take the win and a first ever top-two finish in the Gallagher Premiership.

[Source: Bristol Bears]