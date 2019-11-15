Radradra scores for Bristol Bears

Flying Fijians center Semi Radradra has scored his first try for Bristol Bears in the Gallagher Premiership.

After an average performance in his debut last week, Radradra inspired Bristol to a 33-24 bonus-point win this morning against Gloucester.

The former NRL star set up early tries for Max Malins and Henry Purdy before Harry Thacker powered over.

According to the BBC, Radradra scored the fourth as Bristol did the damage in the first half, with Fraser Balmain and Chris Harris replying for Gloucester.

The victory keeps the second-placed Bears eight points behind league leaders Exeter Chiefs.

However, Bristol will have a chance to close the gap when they host Exeter on Wednesday.