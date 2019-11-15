A huge blow for the Flying Fijians ahead of its Autumn Nations Cup campaign with Semi Radradra ruled out for the season.

Radradra limped out of the closing stages of Bristol’s Challenge Cup final win over Toulon last weekend and the club has now given an injury update.

According to a statement released by the Bristol Bears Radradra sustained a hamstring injury in the European title victory and the centre will be ruled out until the end of November.

It comes as a real disappointment to Fijian fans as the midfielder had lit up the Gallagher Premiership and was also a class apart in the knockout stages of the European campaign following his summer move from Bordeaux.

Radradra’s impact at Bristol was again evident last weekend’s final, the midfielder having two involvements in the creation of the try scored after just 15 seconds by Harry Randall, the quickest ever in European Cup history.