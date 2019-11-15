Radradra reacts to RWC draw

Flying Fijians Captain Semi Radradra has welcomed the Rugby World Cup pool draws this morning saying that he is looking forward to it.

Radradra says he is excited to again play Australia and Wales.

The 28-year-old says he’s pumped to see the same teams from the last World Cup in their pool.

He adds it will be a good test for them to play Wales and Australia again.

Radradra believes they need to do a lot of work as well before the World Cup in France.

Meanwhile, Flying Fijians Coach Vern Cotter says apart from the pool draws, there is other exciting stuff for Fiji rugby.

“We are not quite sure exactly what fixtures we’ll have we are in the process of organizing that, we are looking at having a Super Rugby team involved perhaps in 2021 or 2022 which will help develop players if that’s based on the island I mean that’s going to be great to base a professional team there”.

Fiji, Wales and Australia are expected to be joined by Georgia in Pool C for the 2023 World Cup plus the final qualifier winner.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup pool draws are as follows:

Pool A: New Zealand, France, Italy, Americas 1, Africa 1

Pool B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Asia/Pacific 1, Europe 2

Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Europe 1, Final Qualifier Winner

Pool D: England, Japan, Argentina, Oceania 1, Americas 2