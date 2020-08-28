Radradra raising funds for affected Fijians

Flying Fijians center and world rugby star Semi Radradra is raising awareness and funds for the thousands of Fijians affected by Cyclone Yasa and Cyclone Ana.

The Bristol Bears posted the news on their website this morning.

Radradra is supporting Think Pacific Foundation’s charitable efforts in rural Fijian communities through this fundraising programme.

Article continues after advertisement

The largest donation will receive a signed Flying Fijians jersey by Radradra from the 2020 Autumn internationals.

All other individuals who donate will be included in a raffle to win a signed ball and Bears jersey by Radradra. Also included is a signed pair of boots worn by Radradra in the Premiership win over Bath.

[Source:Bristol Bears]