Rugby

Radradra on the bench again

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 15, 2022 5:10 pm
[source:plnet rugby]

Flying Fijians center Semi Radradra is on the bench again for Bristol in the second leg of the Champions Cup last-16 tie against Sale tomorrow.

Radradra came off the bench last week and weaved past two Sale tacklers to score with 11 minutes left and set up a 10-9 win.

The Olympic gold medalist is not the only star left out of the starting 15 as former All Black Charles Piutau is also on the reserves.

Article continues after advertisement

Centre Manu Tuilagi is in the Sale Sharks starting 15 while Springbok Faf de Klerk starts at scrum-half.

Bristol is hunting a first appearance in the Champions Cup last eight.

The winners of the tie will face either Stade Francais or three-time runners-up Racing 92, who lead their all-French meeting 22-9 after the first leg.

[Source:BBC Sport]

