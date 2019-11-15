Home

Radradra named Top 14 player of the month

March 17, 2020 12:39 pm
Flying Fijians centre Semi Radradra

Flying Fijians centre Semi Radradra was named TOP 14 player of the month.

His impressive performance in the competition saw Fans voting for the Somosomo lad.

Bordeaux is leading the TOP 14 table with 61 points followed by Lou with 53 and Racing 92 with 46.

The championship will be on hold as the National Rugby League Steering Committee has temporarily suspended the TOP 14 and PRO D2 championships due to the COVID-19 outbreak in France.

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

