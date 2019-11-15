Radradra is the Flying Fijians Player of 2019

Semi Radradra is the Flying Fijians Player of the year for the second year in a row.

Radradra was not present at the Fiji Rugby Awards night but a family member received the award on his behalf.

The France based player was one of the form players of last year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Fijiana 15s Captain Sereima Leweniqila was named the Fijiana Player of the Year.

World Rugby 7s Player of the Year Jerry Tuwai is Fiji’s best while Raijieli Daveua is the Fijiana 7s Player of 2019.

Former Queen Victoria School student Tevita Ikanivere received the Under 20 Player of the Year award.

Rusila Nagasau and Johnny Dyer are the Female and Male Player’s of the Year.

Dyer is also the Fiji Drua Player of the Year.

Senirusi Seruvakula is the Coach of the Year and Nadroga is the best team of 2019.

Sacred Heart College student Vika Tawake who won the senior girls 100 meters gold medal at the Suva Zone 1 was named the Best Female Secondary School Player and Michael Ofati the Best Male Player.

Other winners were Tevita Vosalevu as Match Official, Jeremaiah Ravatu who is the Primary School Player, Administrator of the Year was awarded to Sakiusa Turagabeci.

Lifetime Award went to Josefa Levula while Antonio Racika is the latest to be inducted in the Rugby Hall of Fame.