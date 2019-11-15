Radradra Instrumental in Bears win

Flying Fijian robust centre Semi Radradra produced a stunning performance in the Bristol Bears 32-19 win over Toulon in the Challenge Cup final in France.

Radradra was at the centre of Harry Randall’s try 15 seconds into the game.

He gathered the kick-off from deep in his own half before lifting a soft little pop pass outside to for his winger Alapati Leiua before giving it back inside to Radradra.

Radradra was able to draw in the scrambling cover defense creating the space Harry Randall.

Powerful Toulon hit back to lead 16-10 at the break but a resolute second-half effort from Pat Lam’s men won the game.

However, Toulon could not stop Malins bursting over the line in the second half and then Lam’s side’s dominance at the scrum.