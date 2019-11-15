Radradra included in Planet Rugby Readers team of 2019

The hub of Rugby Union news, Planet Rugby has released its Planet Rugby Readers team of 2019 and have included Fiji star Semi Radradra.

Close to 30,000 people who access the Planet Rugby website on a day to day basis voted for these players.

Radradra was chosen on his ability to handle opponents whether that be at the outside centre or on the wing as he demolished would-be tacklers at will.

Article continues after advertisement

He received 59% of the total votes in his category.

Radradra is a new signing for the Bristol Bears next season and is expected to work his magic in the premiership competition.

[Source: Planet Rugby]