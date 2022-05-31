Radradra in Dolphins radar

[Source: Fox Sports]

As NRL clubs continue to look pursue Flying Fijians winger Semi Radradra, Wayne Bennett’s Dolphins club is reportedly in pursuit of the former Eels flyer’s signature for its inaugural season.

The coach is looking to build his squad and time is running coat, and it has been reported that he is looking outside the NRL’s talent pool and towards rugby union.

The 29-year-old winger left the Eels after the 2017 season, making a cross-code switch to join French rugby club Toulon.

Article continues after advertisement

Radradra has played for Toulon, Bordeaux and Bristol in his rugby league career but has struggled with injury in 2022.

Currently the Dolphins have Jamayne Isaako, Robert Jennings, Edrick Lee, Euan Aitken and rookie Valynce Te Whare to pick from in the outside backs.

Now Bennett is hoping to secure another proven NRL try scorer for the 2023 season.

[Source: Fox Sports]