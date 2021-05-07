Home

Rugby

Radradra, Hughes scores in Bristol win

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 18, 2021 10:04 am
Semi Radradra eyes a gap against Gloucester.[Source:Bristol Bears Facebook]

Flying Fijians center Semi Radradra managed to sneak in with a try for Bristol Bears today against Gloucester.

The Bears are at the top of the Premiership ladder after beating 14-men Gloucester 39-7.

However, Radradra and the Bears had eight tries ruled out in the match.

Another player with links to Fiji and former England number eight Nathan Hughes also scored for Bristol.

Former All Black Charles Piutau, England flanker Ben Earl and Max Malin grabbed a try each for the Bears.

Their bonus-point win took Bristol 12 points clear at the Premiership summit and a home play-off next month is within touching distance.

 

