Radradra back for Bristol

Flying Fijians center Semi Radradra will make his first appearance for his English club Bristol this new season against Harlequins in Premiership rugby on Sunday.

The former Fiji 7s rep was this week named by Wales Online as the best player in the world this year.

Radradra will run out for the first time in the 2020/2021 calendar after missing two games due to a leg injury suffered while featuring for the Flying Fijians against Georgia in its last Autumn Nations Cup match earlier this month.

Bristol submitted a formal complaint to World Rugby over Radradra’s leg injury. Bristol Director of Rugby Pat Lam said the situation could have been avoided if Fiji had not kept Radradra on the field for the entire 80 minutes, and believes there was no need for him to stay in the action because it was clear they were going to beat Georgia.

Lam revealed Radradra subsequently suffered “a serious bleed” in his leg and could be sidelined for three weeks.

Meanwhile, Lam has made five changes from the line-up that beat Connacht last weekend. Radradra is the only change to the backline, while Yann Thomas, John Afoa, and Will Capon come into the front row.

Dan Thomas is also named in the pack, while Steven Luatua skippers the side for his first Premiership outing of the season.

International duo Kyle Sinckler and Ben Earl are given a mandatory two-week rest and won’t be available for the round four encounters.