Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Road damage bill pegged at $20m|Counselors sent to assist traumatized Fijians|Business community stands ready to assist|Toddler packed into suitcase at the height of TC Yasa|NZ Police reaffirm support for Fiji|NZ aid aims to assist 700 affected households|Fiji Rice to assist affected rice farmers|150 rice farmers affected due to TC Yasa|Australia to provide $4.5m humanitarian relief|FCCC advises consumers to shop wisely|Women’s safety in evacuation centre prioritized|150 rice farmers affected due to TC Yasa|Fijians not stopped from fundraising|TC Yasa fails to dampen Fijian spirit|Gavoka pleased with the spirits of Northern people|PS meets with shipping operators|Ministry purchases crops from affected farms|NFP calls on EFL to help clear road networks|Help is on the way: PM|MOBA organize relief drive|Evacuees receive food packs|Navakasali villagers grateful for timely assistance|Malawai Residents rebuilding following TC Yasa|FNPF board approves TC Yasa withdrawal|Shipping service providers under the spotlight|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Radradra back for Bristol

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 25, 2020 7:44 am
radradra will return for bristol bears on Sunday.[pic:BBC SPORT]

Flying Fijians center Semi Radradra will make his first appearance for his English club Bristol this new season against Harlequins in Premiership rugby on Sunday.

The former Fiji 7s rep was this week named by Wales Online as the best player in the world this year.

Radradra will run out for the first time in the 2020/2021 calendar after missing two games due to a leg injury suffered while featuring for the Flying Fijians against Georgia in its last Autumn Nations Cup match earlier this month.

Article continues after advertisement

Bristol submitted a formal complaint to World Rugby over Radradra’s leg injury. Bristol Director of Rugby Pat Lam said the situation could have been avoided if Fiji had not kept Radradra on the field for the entire 80 minutes, and believes there was no need for him to stay in the action because it was clear they were going to beat Georgia.

Lam revealed Radradra subsequently suffered “a serious bleed” in his leg and could be sidelined for three weeks.

Meanwhile, Lam has made five changes from the line-up that beat Connacht last weekend. Radradra is the only change to the backline, while Yann Thomas, John Afoa, and Will Capon come into the front row.

Dan Thomas is also named in the pack, while Steven Luatua skippers the side for his first Premiership outing of the season.

International duo Kyle Sinckler and Ben Earl are given a mandatory two-week rest and won’t be available for the round four encounters.

 

 

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.