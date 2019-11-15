Rugby
Radradra and Nadolo shine in Top 14
February 16, 2020 5:30 pm
Fijian players continue to shine at the Top 14 competition in France this weekend.
Flying Fijians centre Semi Radradra scored two tries as Bordeaux-Begles shoved Lyon off the summit of the French Top 14 with a 37-19 home victory this morning.
Following a ruck five metres from the Lyon line, the home team moved the ball quickly to the charging Radradra who crashed between two defenders and plunged over.
Radradra also copped a yellow card in the match for a high tackle on Lyon fullback Toby Arnold.
The former Fiji 7s player struck again early in the second half following a counter attack by Bordeaux after a short Lyon kick and ragged chase. Radradra burst on to a pass from Remi Lamerat and into a huge gap in midfield and ran 40 metres to touch down leaving Noa Nakaitaci behind.
Meanwhile, former Flying Fijians winger Nemani Nadolo out-did Radradra with a hat-trick of tries as Montpellier defeated Bayonne 31-29 while Alivereti Raka scored with three minutes left to give Clermont a 23-21 victory.
[Source:France 24]