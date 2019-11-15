Radradra and Nadolo shine in Top 14

Fijian players continue to shine at the Top 14 competition in France this weekend.

Flying Fijians centre Semi Radradra scored two tries as Bordeaux-Begles shoved Lyon off the summit of the French Top 14 with a 37-19 home victory this morning.

Following a ruck five metres from the Lyon line, the home team moved the ball quickly to the charging Radradra who crashed between two defenders and plunged over.

Radradra also copped a yellow card in the match for a high tackle on Lyon fullback Toby Arnold.

The former Fiji 7s player struck again early in the second half following a counter attack by Bordeaux after a short Lyon kick and ragged chase. Radradra burst on to a pass from Remi Lamerat and into a huge gap in midfield and ran 40 metres to touch down leaving Noa Nakaitaci behind.

Meanwhile, former Flying Fijians winger Nemani Nadolo out-did Radradra with a hat-trick of tries as Montpellier defeated Bayonne 31-29 while Alivereti Raka scored with three minutes left to give Clermont a 23-21 victory.

