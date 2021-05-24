Radradra and Havili are the best says Kerevi

Fiji born Wallabies star Samu Kerevi believes he’s not the best center in the world at the moment.

Speaking to RUGBY.com, Kerevi says there are definitely better players out there.

Kerevi says for the last couple of years, he has been watching Semi Radradra playing some outstanding rugby.

Article continues after advertisement

The 28-year-old adds apart from Radradra, All Blacks insides center David Havili also stands out.

He adds Havili has the whole package and his performances with the Crusaders and All Blacks have been great.

Kerevi has made a major difference since returning to the Wallabies set-up, producing a dominant showing during their 27-8 win over Argentina last weekend.

Following the match, he was singled out by opposition coach Mario Ledesma, who believes he was the difference-maker during the victory.

However, Kerevi has no doubt his centre partner Len Ikitau can join Radradra and Havili as he continues to flourish in Wallabies colors.

The Wallabies play Argentina in the last Rugby Championship round on Saturday at 7:05pm followed by the All Blacks and Springboks clash at 10:05pm.