Rugby
Radradra and Bears win at Harlequins after 19 years
December 27, 2020 7:37 am
Nathan Hughes in action for Bristol with Semi Radradra in support.[pic:Bristol Bears]
Semi Radradra and the Bristol Bears had to put on a brave second-half performance to beat Harlequins at their home ground 27-19 this morning.
It was Bristol’s first Premiership win at Harlequins since 2001.
Stray passes and poor handling were the highlights of Bristol’s good work in the first half.
Radradra missed a golden scoring chance on his first appearance of the season when he knocked the ball from Ioan Lloyd’s fine break and offload.
Ratu Siva Naulago and Nathan Hughes were also in action for Bristol.
[Ratu Naulago was on the wing for Bristol.]
Bristol coach Pat Lam said the team played as individuals in the first half.
Lam said it was frustrating to watch, but they were more like the Bears in the second half and they came home strong.
[Source:BBC Sport]