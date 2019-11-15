Radradra and Bear secure another win

Flying Fijians center Semi Radradra and the Bristol Bears held off Newcastle’s gutsy challenge with 29-17 win at Ashton Gate Stadium in England yesterday.

The Bears ended the Falcons’ 100 percent start to the Premiership season despite the efforts from Fijian Ratu Naulago’s and Nathan Hughes.

The Bears led at half-time with 14-10.

A forward pass from Bristol star, Radradra ruled out what would have been an incredible team try for the Bears.

Despite coming on January 1, it could have been a contender for try of the year had it not been for Radradra’s forward pass.

But despite this setback, Bristol went on to win the game leaving them joint top of the Gallagher Premiership on points with Exeter Chiefs.