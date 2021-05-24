Radiniyavuni back at fullback

Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula has named his side for tonight’s Test against the Wallaroos.

Roela Radiniyavuni who has been playing at centre in a few Super W matches and last week’s Test against Japan is back at fullback.

Luisa Yaranamua is starting at flyhalf ahead of Merewalesi Rokouono who’ll come off the bench.

Talei Wilson who donned the 15 jersey last weekend will start at outside centre and forms a new midfield combination with Raijieli Laqeretabua and Kolora Lomani on the wing with Vitalina Naikore.

Joma Rubuti, Karalaini Naisewa and Vika Matarugu are in the front row with Jade Coates and Merevesi Ofakimalino at locks.

Ema Adivitaloga switches to blindside while Emma Masi comes in at number seven and captain Sereima Leweniqila at number eight.

Raijieli Uluinaya is at halfback.

The Fijiana takes on Australia at 7 tonight and the match will air LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.