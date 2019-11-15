Racial abuse allegations mar Panthers win over Warriors

Penrith have won nine matches in a row for the first time in club history.

The night was soured by the alleged racial abuse of winger Brent Naden by members of the crowd at Central Coast Stadium.

Eight young males were escorted from the ground by police during the first half of Penrith’s 18-12 victory.

NRL acting CEO Andrew Abdo said the governing body took the matter extremely seriously.

“Racism and vilification will not be tolerated in our game,” he said.

“Bringing communities and cultures together is part of rugby league. We pride ourselves on being inclusive and taking a leadership role in driving social change.

“Any fan found to have racially abused a player or another fan will not be welcome at our games.

“We have shown in the past that we will take the strongest possible action to ensure fans guilty of racial abuse are banned from attending the Telstra Premiership.

We will work closely with NSW Police, stadium authorities and the clubs to determine the facts and take decisive action against anyone guilty of racial abuse.

“Later tonight, I will call any player involved to ensure they are receiving the support they need. We will always stand by our players.”

Warriors CEO Cameron George was quick to release a statement which said his club “did not cony sort of racial remarks towards anyone playing rugby league or in general and we completely support a tough stance against this behaviour”

On a night that could be remembered for all the wrong reasons, the ladder-leading Panthers got the scoring underway in the 10th minute when Naden crossed out wide courtesy of a superb long pass by Nathan Cleary.

Hooker Api Koroisau stretched the lead to 10-0 with a trademark out of dummy half in the 25th minute before Dylan Edwards grabbed a try in his first match back from a hamstring injury to give Penrith a 16-0 lead.

The Warriors had done well to be that close given Penrith completed their first 23 sets and they were rewarded for their persistence when captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck scored off a Chanel Harris-Tavita bomb on the final play of the first half.

Taking confidence from the RTS try the Warriors closed to within four when Patrick Herbert scored wide out and produced a magnificent sideline conversion.

Cleary steadied the ship for the Panthers with a penalty goal in the 62nd minute before Viliame Kikau had a match-sealing try denied by the Bunker for obstruction in the lead-up.

The Warriors tried desperately to draw level in the closing stages but their brave effort came up just short.