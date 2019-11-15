Rabbitohs produce stunning second half to send Eels packing

South Sydney will march on to their third grand final qualifier in as many seasons after a stunning 30-point fightback ended Parramatta’s horror week with more finals heartbreak.

By all rights, not least their pre-game lead-in, the Eels were dead in the water.

A simply electrifying first-half flurry by Clint Gutherson and co proved otherwise, with three tries in five minutes as “The King” reigned supreme making for a shock 18-8 Eels lead.

The Rabbitohs’ own rise spoke just as much about their form with ball in hand, which has delivered 35 points a game for the past 10 weeks.

A showdown with minor premiers Penrith next Saturday night is their reward, Wayne Bennett once more delivering them to within 80 minutes of another grand final.

For the first 20 minutes that looked a formality as Souths made all the running and led 8-0.

Junior Paulo changed that in an instant as Parramatta pushed one, then two, then three picture-perfect offloads.

Springing to life as the game opened up, Cook did the same to Parramatta’s marker defence with a simple ball for Liam Knight to go over.

Adam Reynolds then produced a pretty offload of his own to bust the Eels’ left edge, Cameron Murray looming in support for South Sydney to hit the front.

Showing the finals nous still lacking from the Eels, Souths went for the throat and found fortune in the errors from Moses and Gutherson.

Long-range tries to Jaxson Paulo and Cook again made sure of the result, a late salvo from Jennings just not enough to save Parramatta from more post-season pain.