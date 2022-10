Ra High School came out as victors after defeating Ratu Navula College 15-8 in the Vodafone Deans under-19 final.

The side got off to a strong start after scoring a try with a penalty to lead 8-3 in the first spell.

Ratu Navula managed to score a try in the second half, but it was too late as Ra High School’s defence line was too strong for the Nadi boys.