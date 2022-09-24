Ra High School U-19 beats Nasinu

Another western school has written its own history in the Vodafone Super Deans competition.

First timers to the national quarter-finals the Ra High School Under-19 side has for the first time advanced to the semi-finals.

They defeated Nasinu Secondary School 15-13 at the Bidesi ground in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Coach Luke Serubasaga says they are the first Ra High team to ever win the Western Zone U-19 title and they want to maintain the same momentum in the nationals.

The team is made up of rugby league players and Serubasaga says this is an advantage.

“It helps them a lot, they’ve been playing together and they have that momentum from their rugby league experience. They execute their rugby league skills and it’s good.”

Two of its players Apisalome Vunisa and Bill Taria are in the Fiji Schoolboys squad.