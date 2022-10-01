Ra High creates historical victory

Ra High School U-19 rugby team after beating RKS

Sikeli Vakabulavanua’s successful kick helped Ra High School secure a spot in the Under-19 Vodafone Deans final.

Ra High School created the biggest upset today when it defeated Deans giants Ratu Kadavulevu School 20 – 18.

Ratu Kadavulevu School was leading in the last three minutes of the match, but Ra High equalized with a try from Rateri Waqabuli bringing the score to 18-all.

Waqabuli says he’s elated to score his first winning try against a prominent team like RKS.

Ra High’s chances for a spot in the final rested on Sikeli Vakabulavanua’s kick who slotted the conversion successfully.

Coach Luke Serubasaga says the win is special.

“RKS is a very strong team and they’ve been in the final in the past years. For us, it’s the first time so to beat them is a very big achievement for the school.”

Tears of joy ran freely as the young men in green savors their historical victory.

The second U-19 semi-final between Ratu Navula and Lelean Memorial School is currently underway.