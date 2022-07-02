QVS wins under-19 rugby league title

Queen Victoria School Knights is the new Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Under-19 champion after outclassing Ba Provincial Dragons 28-14 in the final today.

The boys from Vulinitu broke the deadlock through a penalty converted by halfback Ponipate Tuberi.

QVS put up a strong defense, but Ba Pro’s Luke Ravouvou was able to cross for the first try.

Article continues after advertisement

It didn’t take the boys from Tailevu long to reply with a try of their own from Waisale Tora.

The Knights ran riot with Maiwiriwiri and Tomasi Seru adding another two tries just before the break to give them a 14-4 lead.

Maiwiriwiri opened the second spell with another try, while Ba Pro struggled to get their footing in the game.

The boys from Ba were not out of the game yet, as they continued to contest for the ball.

They managed to jot down two more tries to Pio Qalica and Anare Ratumaiyale, but this wasn’t enough as QVS was a better side, ending the game with a try to Apolosi Navukaro.