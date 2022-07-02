QVS wins U17 Vodafone trophy

Queen Victoria School Knights made a strong secondhalf comeback to edge Marist Storm 20-18 and win the Under-17 title in the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League final .

Marist led in the first half 16-14 with tries to Aisea Nawai, Ratu Eparama Kikau, and Jeremaiah Ravuta.

The boys from Vulinitu fought back in the second spell and managed to clinch the win from Marist.

Article continues after advertisement

QVS scored four tries in the game from Josefa Tawake, Maika Ratuere, Josefa Ubitau, and Anare Tabakaucoro.

QVS has made it two out of two, also winning the Under 15 grade after thumping Nasinu Panthers 28-6 in the final.